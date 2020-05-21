Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 556.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

