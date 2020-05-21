Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 124 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 953.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

