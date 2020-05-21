Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 22.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,112,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 53.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.49. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.