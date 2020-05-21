Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECD. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Tech Data stock opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.88. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

