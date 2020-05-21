Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,311,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 194.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

