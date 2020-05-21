Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $49,976,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,069.4% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 686,291 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after purchasing an additional 593,792 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

