Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 122.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,083,000 after purchasing an additional 376,179 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,736,000 after buying an additional 395,989 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

