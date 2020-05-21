Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $53,000 Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

NYSE UDR opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

