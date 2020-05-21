Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $57,000 Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,654 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after purchasing an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

