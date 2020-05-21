Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 170.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,031,000 after buying an additional 2,674,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,021,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,300,000 after buying an additional 188,769 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $111,457,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after buying an additional 317,098 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $515,348.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $486,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,375. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.