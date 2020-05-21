Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $71,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $13,845,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

