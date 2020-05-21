Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.35.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $240.59 on Thursday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

