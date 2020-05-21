Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $67,000 Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.45.

eHealth stock opened at $128.99 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.02.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 4,750 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.