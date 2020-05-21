Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2,121.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $85,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $56,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,793,000 after purchasing an additional 510,423 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

