Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,792 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13,784.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.22 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

