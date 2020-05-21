Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,435 shares of company stock valued at $20,682,208. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

