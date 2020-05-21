Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 261 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

NYSE:NEE opened at $231.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.12. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

