Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIV. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.87. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,012. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

