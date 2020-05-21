Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $109,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 899,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

NYSE WM opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $1,292,025 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.