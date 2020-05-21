HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,053,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $94,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,798,000 after acquiring an additional 409,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,188,000 after acquiring an additional 335,431 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.41. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

