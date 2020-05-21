HOQU Price Reaches $0.0024 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Hotbit. HOQU has a market cap of $404,983.37 and $1.75 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.02099149 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00091480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00177373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.