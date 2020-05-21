Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

DIS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

