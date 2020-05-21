ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 10.5% in May

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

