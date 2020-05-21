IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Retail Properties of America worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

