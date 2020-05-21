IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 72.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,294 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 87,326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $108.49.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

