IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.