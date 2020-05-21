IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $202.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.40 and a 200-day moving average of $186.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,844 shares of company stock worth $21,878,694 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

