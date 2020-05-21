IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 57,253 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,253 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVR. Barclays reduced their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $16.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 69.69%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

