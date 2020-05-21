IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

