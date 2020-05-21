Insider Buying: Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,840.00.

George Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, George Joseph bought 41,418 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, George Joseph bought 157,000 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,691,250.00.

On Monday, May 11th, George Joseph bought 66,363 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,840.95.

On Thursday, May 7th, George Joseph bought 103,465 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,155.80.

On Friday, March 13th, George Joseph purchased 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67.

Mercury General stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $44,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

