Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Up 10.4% in May

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,930 shares of company stock worth $50,415,417. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,718,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.88. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

