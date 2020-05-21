JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

