Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Director M Leanne Lachman Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,638,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after purchasing an additional 216,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,934,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after purchasing an additional 142,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

