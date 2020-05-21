Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,344,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 49,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 372,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.97 million, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.14. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

