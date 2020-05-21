Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,271.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,328.81. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

