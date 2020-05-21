Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,583,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.