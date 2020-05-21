Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.