Mackay Shields LLC Sells 11,374 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.