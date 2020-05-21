Mackay Shields LLC Sells 16,933 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $33,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $32,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

