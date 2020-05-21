Mackay Shields LLC Sells 454 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

