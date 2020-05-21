Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases 4,967 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 257.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 1,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,162,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,141,000 after acquiring an additional 218,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,691.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.