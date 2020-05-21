McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of McKesson worth $84,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $146.36 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

