MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Director Jodee A. Kozlak Purchases 5,000 Shares

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Director Jodee A. Kozlak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.81. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 85,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

