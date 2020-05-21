MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Shares Gap Up to $24.19

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $24.19. MGM Growth Properties shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 2,511,811 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGP. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

