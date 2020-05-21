Mizuho Increases WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $6.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

WPX Energy stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 97.6% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 396,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 196,025 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 39,967.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040,672 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 270.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

