Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,271.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,328.81. The stock has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

