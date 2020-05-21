Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Moody’s worth $46,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.45.

Moody’s stock opened at $254.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.88. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,657 shares of company stock worth $18,759,715 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.