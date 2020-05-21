Moody’s Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the business services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.45.

Moody’s stock opened at $256.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,759,715. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

