MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Acquires A$44,253.70 in Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) insider Warren Lee acquired 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.68 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,253.70 ($31,385.60).

Shares of MYS stock opened at A$3.65 ($2.59) on Thursday. MyState Limited has a 1 year low of A$3.15 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of A$6.17 ($4.38). The firm has a market cap of $333.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.70.

About MyState

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Consolidation divisions. It offers banking products, including transactional savings accounts and fixed term deposits; home loans, personal loans, overdrafts, line of credit, and commercial products; and insurance products.

