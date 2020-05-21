NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $11.40. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 2,714,000 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $171,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $895,403.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,135.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 226,230 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

